BJP Leaders Slam TMC Over MLA's Threat To Voters, Says It Will Approach ECI For Action

In a shocking statement, Naren Chakraborty, the MLA of Hooghly District's Pandabeshwar Constituency, openly threatened voters in the state. Speaking in Bengali, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA said that "hardcore BJP workers should be scared and should be barred from voting in the elections." Following the shocking remarks, various BJP leaders have now come forward to criticise the MLA over his comments.

Launching an attack on MLA Naren Chakraborty along with his party, BJP leaders claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was promoting violence in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh asserted that the TMC was resorting to such measures to remain in power. Slamming the MLA for his threat speech, Ghosh said that the post-poll violence that took place in West Bengal was caused by such events. “This is not the first time TMC leaders have threatened voters. The post-poll violence that took place in West Bengal is the after-effects of such threats,” the BJP leader said.

“Voters in the state were also threatened during the last municipal corporation elections. The TMC leaders are now openly threatening voters. Such forced moves to win the election by TMC doesn’t just affect the elections but the whole community. It has also reached the state Assembly where BJP MLAs were assaulted by them,” Ghosh said while launching fresh salvos on the Mamata-led party over its violent political approach.

Will approach EC, President if needed: BJP

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar also came forward to claim that the BJP will urge the Election Commission to adopt strict action against TMC. “All MPs of West Bengal will go to the ECI today. We will urge them to take note of the video of TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty where he is seen issuing threats to the voters of BJP,” Majumdar said.

BJP leader RP Singh also slammed the TMC MLA over his threatening remarks. Responding to the incident, Singh claimed that the BJP would go to the EC or even the President if requred. “BJP will fight it. The BJP will do what it takes, will go to the election commission and if needed, the President of India. Mamata should know that it is the rule of law that works in India and this dictatorship is not going to work,” the BJP leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time a TMC MLA has openly made such comments against the BJP. Earlier, in August 2020, a TMC MLA had threatened to "look after" BJP leaders and workers in the Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district "in a proper manner". This was uttered a day after the convoy of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.