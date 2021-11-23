Congress party National Spokesperson Manish Tewari has stirred a controversy stating that the UPA government's response to the 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. He opined that the country’s government could have acted more responsibly and went on to criticise the then UPA regime for its timid response to Pakistan's cruelty. Reacting to Tewari’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the serious revelation demands the Congress party to answer for the security lapse.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gaurav Bhatia said that the comments made by Tewari are well-known facts. “Today, a former Congress union minister is saying that the national security was jeopardised because of the inaction of the incompetent and corrupt Congress government,” Bhatia said. He added that it was ‘sad’ that the Indian air force and army weren’t granted permission to retaliate for the terrorist attacks by the UPA govt.

“It is sad that Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major was confident of the strength of our armed forces and he asked permission from the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to retaliate an equal measure. The permission was never granted and thus Pakistan could not be taught a lesson,” Bhatia said. “This revelation becomes a very serious dereliction of duty and Congress must come out and answer,” he added.

Amit Malviya, in a tweet, also noted that the Congress leader was attempting to sell his book with the comments. "After Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader throws UPA under the bus to sell his book. Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11," Malviya tweeted.

Amit Malviya slams Tewari for 'belated admission' of incompetency

Meanwhile, BJP’s Information & Technology head Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress over the revelation made by Tewari. Speaking to Republic, Malviya said that it was a ‘belated realisation’ from Tewari. “If Manish Tewari thought so, he should’ve resigned from the cabinet then and there and not write it in a book several years later. We (BJP) have been saying all along that Congress let down this country post 26/11. This is just an admission of Congress’ incompetency in the office,” he said. Malviya also mentioned the air strikers carried out by the Modi government in recent years and said that the current government managed to place fear in Pakistan more than the UPA govt.

Tewari: 'India should have actioned a kinetic response to 26/11'

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday, opined that the UPA govt's response to 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. As per an excerpt released by Tewari from his new book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he has lashed out at India's tepid response to Pakistan's cruelty. Tewari served as Union Minister (Independent charge) I&B in UPA-2 from 2012-2014. His fourth book delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.

"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", opined Tewari.

Image: ANI/ Facebook