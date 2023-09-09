BJP Leader's Son Dies After Luxury Car Rams Into Milk Tanker On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A Rajasthan BJP leader’s 23-year-old son died in a painful incident after a speeding luxurious car rammed into a milk tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The massive road crash took place on September 5 in Haryana’s Gurugram, following which the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the other day. The deceased has been identified as Akash Chandila (23), who is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satveer Chandila.

Confirming the incident, the Haryana police stated that the incident occurred, while Akash Chandila was on his way back to his home in Faridabad from Rajasthan. A case has been registered at Sadar Nuh police station under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.

Police in search of absconding tanker driver

Sources claim that the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the driver of the milk tanker, which was ahead of Akash’s car, suddenly stepped on the brakes and slowed down. Akash couldn’t control his vehicle’s speed with this sudden application of brakes and hit the tanker from behind. He was at once shifted to a nearby hospital, where he couldn’t sustain the injuries and succumbed the next day.

After the incident, the tanker driver abandoned the vehicle on the highway and fled the spot. As per police, the accused tanker driver has been identified as Nitin Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. A team has been constituted to nab the accused.

Earlier, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway made headlines on August 22, after a Rolls Royce Phantom car rammed into a tanker leading to the death of two. Later, it was reported that the car belonged to the Director of Kuber Group, Vikas Malu, who also got injured during the incident. The incident had taken place on the same highway in Haryana’s Nuh district.