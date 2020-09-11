'Cowardly Govt In Power,' Fadnavis Slams Shiv Sena While Ram Kadam Says #CantBlockRepublic

As the Maharashtra government tries to clamp down Republic Media Network, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at ruling party Shiv Sena saying that the nation had never witnessed such a "cowardly and undemocratic government in power".

"In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state, I have never seen such a cowardly and undemocratic government in power. If anyone presents an opinion or a view which is in their opposition, be it a person, or a media personnel, they use oppressive means to shut it down. If they find anyone's views wrong, they threaten them saying we'll hammer you on the roads, and the state will sponsor it. Such behaviour has never happened in the country leave Maharashtra," said Devendra Fadnavis.

'Nation stands with Republic'

BJP leader and Mumbai MLA Ram Kadam also lashed out at the Shiv Sena for trying to block Republic Media Network assuring them that their attempts would fail, as the entire nation stood by Republic. "Shiv Sena has decided to block Republic Network in the State. Why are you even trying? Kangana came alone to Mumbai, you could do nothing to stop her, crores and crores of people, the entire nation stands with Republic which is the number one channel of the nation," he said.

"How can you stop them? This is another failure of yours. This is not an emergency period. You do not have answers to Republic TV's questions, that's why in fear you are taking such steps. If you try to do this, every person in every house across the nation will revolt," said Ram Kadam.

Sena tries to block Republic

As Republic Media Network continues to fight for truth and justice in the Sushant death case, a shocking and brazen attempt has been made to block Republic TV and Republic Bharat's right to report, as a party wing of the ruling Shiv Sena issued threats to the cable networks in Maharashtra asking them to block Republic Network.

Ths Shiv Cable Sena, which is a wing of the Shiv Sena, wants to block the network from beaming to people's homes in the state; this after Republic’s reporter Anuj was put in jail and has languished there for 3 days without anything resembling due process for chasing a lead in the Sushant case investigation. The Shiv Cable Sena has issued an order which is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut. Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

