Gujarat: BJP Leaders Violate Lockdown Norms, Cut Cake With Sword; FIR Registered Against 7

A video of several BJP leaders celebrating the birthday of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader Kavan Patel has gone viral. In this video, the leaders can be seen sprinkling what seems to be liquor on each other. The leaders are also seen cutting a cake with a sword. In the video, they are also not adhering to social distancing norms and neither of the leaders and members can seen wearing a mask.

READ | Gujarat Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After this video made several rounds on social media, the police have finally taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR. They have claimed that they will look into the matter. They have also stated that they are looking into the matter with regards to the presence of alcohol being there or not.

"We are looking into the matter. There are several people who are present there, but we have identified seven people in the video and we are registering a complaint against them. An investigation will take place under the Prohibition Act apart from that, it is a clear violation of huge gatherings being prohibited. In the video as well we can see that none of the BJP workers are wearing a mask and neither are they practicing social distancing," said NV Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahisagar.

READ | Entrepreneurs In Gujarat's Morbi Take On Chinese Goods; Scale Production To Replace Them

Upon investigation, it has also been found out that, Yogendra Mehra, convenor of Gujarat Yuvak Board, BJP Mahisagar had organised this gathering. It is visible that several cakes have been kept on the bonnet of the car and a person is cutting the cake with a sword. To this Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar has also responded. "What is the behaviour and the benchmark that they are putting forth. Every second day, there are incidents like these coming out. Is this the way that BJP leaders act?," Parmar asked while addressing the media.

READ | With Record Spike Of 861, Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Crosses 39,000