BJP Leaders Welcome Centre's Fuel Price Cut; 'common People Will Benefit'

Political war has erupted after the Central government announced the reduction in rates of petrol and diesel on Saturday. As the opposition remains unimpressed by the Centre's move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam has claimed that the reduction has entirely been made in Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC).

She added that even the reduction that was made in November ‘21 was also made in RIC. On Saturday, BJP-led Central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

BJP leaders hail fuel price reduction

BJP leaders extended their support by welcoming the Centre's decision and further hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering the interests of the people.

BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The BJP government is working relentlessly to provide relief to the common people and bring a change in their lives and empower the poor. As we witnessed yesterday, Within 6 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced excise duty on petrol & diesel for the second time. Due to this exemption, the Central government is going to have to pay Rs 1 lakh crore annually, but the common people of the country will get the direct benefit from this decision. Under Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, over 9 Crore beneficiaries will now get a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder".

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath stated, "The entire country will get the benefit of reducing excise duty on diesel and petrol prices by the Prime Minister. In an extraordinary situation when inflation is on the rise amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. At that time this decision has been taken by PM Modi keeping in mind the interests of the poor of the country and many people in the society."

Haryana Chief Minister also hailed the decision and said, "PM Modi's decision of reducing fuel prices is welcomed in the state. I thank PM for the reduction of Rs 7/liter in diesel, Rs 9.5/liter in petrol & Rs 200 per cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme for domestic cylinders. I express my gratitude for this decision as amid the rising inflation, reducing the cost of fuel and gas will be a massive relief for the common people. I congratulate the government on this."

Centre announces reduction in price of petrol & diesel

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government." The Centre also asked all state governments, especially states that haven't reduced prices in the first round (November 2021), to implement a similar cut.

Moreover, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6,100 crores a year," she said.

Also, a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was announced to help the people of the country.

(Image: PTI/ANI)