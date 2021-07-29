'BJP Leaders Won't Return Alive': Owaisi Ally Om Rajbhar Issues Threat Over Women's Quota

In a highly provocative speech, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar exhorted women to beat up BJP leaders during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. Addressing a huge crowd of women voters in Varanasi, he urged them to pressurize the saffron party to pass a bill guaranteeing 50% reservation for women in jobs as well as Assembly and Parliament. Pending for several years, the Women's Reservation Bill aims to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.

Moreover, he warned BJP leaders of a threat to their life if they continue to seek votes without fulfilling the women's quota demand. Rajbhar also claimed that the JP Nadda-led party was trying to "enslave" the poor by providing them free ration. Incidentally, he was a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019 when they parted ways.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar stated, "If he asks for your votes, ask him to implement a 50% reservation for women in jobs. Implement it in politics, Lok Sabha and Assembly. Come to seek our votes only after then. Otherwise, if you come back without doing so, you won't be able to return alive. You will come on two legs but will go back on 4 legs."

Rajbhar forges alliance for UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. For the upcoming election, Rajbhar is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party among others.

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, he asserted that the alliance would win more than 300 seats and pitched a formula whereby a new CM and 5 Deputy CMs will be appointed every year. Rajbhar explained, "BJP appointed two Deputy CMs after there was a rift over the CM's post. BSP and BJP had done a rehearsal for 6 months in Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar has given a message to the people. There will be 5 CMs in 5 years and there will be 4 Deputy CMs every year belonging to different castes".

He has consistently tried to brandish his credentials as a serious contender in the UP election. For instance, he said, "After Babasaheb Ambedkar, Om Prakash Rajbhar is the second person to resign as a Cabinet Minister. People fight elections to become an MLA, MP, or Minister, but Om Prakash Rajbhar continued to fight with the CM even in power for the rights of the poor".