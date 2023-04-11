'BJP Leadership Asked Me To Make Way For Others', Says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar

Quick links:
Image: 'BJP leadership asked me to make way for others', says former Karnataka CM (ANI)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the BJP central leadership had told him to make way for others, indicating that he would not be given a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.
He said he was hurt by the decision, adding that it was not "acceptable" to him.
Shettar said he has urged the leadership to reconsider it and he was told that the matter would be discussed again.
Karnata will vote on May 10 to elect a new government and members to its 224-seat legislative assembly, the Election Commission announced and the counting will take place on May 13.
