BJP Leading The Fight Against TMC In West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that the saffron party was leading the fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

He alleged that the CPI(M) and the Congress the other two opposition parties in the state have acted as "setting opposition", by not fighting against the corruption and atrocities of the ruling TMC.

Adhikari said that the CPI(M)-led Left Front was the main opposition after the 2011 election and that following the 2016 assembly polls, Congress was the main opposition.

"But neither after 2011 nor 2016, there was any fight against corruption and atrocities by the ruling party in the state," Adhikari said at a public meeting in South Parganas district's Rajpur, after leading a rally from Sonarpur, about six kilometres from there in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

He claimed that only after the BJP became the opposition party in the state following the 2021 elections, the saffron party MLAs have taken up the fight against the ruling TMC in earnest.

Adhikari said that the CPI(M) had called for 'no vote to BJP' before asking for votes for itself during the 2021 election campaign.

"CPI(M) divided votes in the 2021 assembly elections causing us to lose in 60 seats," he claimed.

The BJP had won in 77 constituencies in the 294-seat West Bengal assembly.

With panchayat polls round the corner in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he raised the slogan "No vote to Mamata".

The BJP held the rally from Sonarpur to Rajpur alleging corruption and hooliganism in TMC-ruled West Bengal.

Asserting that the BJP will bring to an end hooliganism if it comes to power in the state, he said that every political party should have the right to function in Bengal and attempts to curb these would boomerang on the ruling party.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have repeatedly accused the TMC and the BJP of being hand in glove in raising communal matters and dividing the electorate on religious issues.