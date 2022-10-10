In West Bengal, BJP on Monday staged a protest march from the State Assembly to the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to meet Governor La. Ganesan in connection with the violent clash that broke out between two communities in the Mominpur area. The march was organised under Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul along with several party workers.

BJP Stages Protest march to Raj Bhavan

In the video, the BJP leaders and workers can be seen flashing placards as well as raising slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting urgent deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He has also alleged that some miscreants have ransacked and taken over the Ekbalpur police station premises.

This came hours after, the state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was held in Chingrighata by the police on Monday. Notably, in view of ongoing tensions, Section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpur from October 10 to October 12.

'This is not Bengal but Mamata's police': Suvendu Adhikari on Mominpur Violent clash

After reaching Raj Bhavan, Adhikari addressed the media and stated the visuals of violence depicts the reality of the Mamata government and proof of separatist politics in the state. "Shops were looted, the Hanuman mandir was vandalised, and vehicles were set ablaze. We don't want Bengali Hindus to suffer anymore. He further said that Alqaeda is involved as people who want to break India have a hand in this violence. If these perpetrators are not arrested, we demand a probe carried out by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Our main demand is that the perpetrators need to be arrested and we urge the center to take action. Our agitation will continue in the entire state and we will hold a silent protest," he said.

Adhikari informed about the three demands that the BJP has raised in front of the Centre and West Bengal Governor-

Deployment of Central Armed Police Forces

100% compensation by the state govt.

Make the videos of the violence public.

He further said, "I want to know from the government as to why extra police deployment and protection were not arranged after the early morning incident. It is a matter of shame the way Hindus in Bengal have been tortured. Do they want another Hindu genocide in Ekbalpur? Sukanta Majumdar was arrested illegally. This is not Bengal police, this is Mamata's police."

