BJP-led Centre weakening states: Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is weakening the states instead of strengthening them.

He also said that if all the office bearers and public representatives of the Congress fulfil their responsibility, then no one can stop the party from winning the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Gehlot was addressing a meeting organised by the All India Congress Committee at the state Congress headquarters regarding preparations for the 'Mehengai Hatao Rally' to be organized in New Delhi on December 12.

The chief minister said that during the rule of the previous governments, basic excise duty was levied on petrol and diesel in which the Centre and the states had a share, but the present Centre increased the fuel prices by levying additional excise, special excise and cess. While the states do not have any share in it, the entire amount fills the central government's treasury, he claimed.

He said that when the Centre reduces the price of petrol and diesel, the revenue of the states automatically decreases. Only if the central government reduces Rs 10 on petrol and Rs 15 on diesel, inflation will come down in the country. Due to this decision, Rajasthan will suffer a revenue loss of Rs 3,500 crore, which the state government is ready to bear, the chief minister said.

According to a statement, Gehlot said, "The central government is working to weaken the states instead of strengthening them, while the states have important responsibilities like water, electricity, roads, education, health." Gehlot said that if all the Congress leaders, ministers, MLAs, MLA candidates fulfil their respective responsibilities, then no power can stop the Congress from forming the government again in 2023.

At the same time, Ajay Maken, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee and the party's in-charge of Rajasthan, said in the meeting that due to the tireless hard work of Congress workers, the party has come to power in the state and the key to power is in the hands of Congress workers.

He said that by respecting the workers and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, no one can stop the Congress from coming to power again in 2023. PTI AG CK

