BJP Agrees To Discuss Manipur Under Rule 267 Amid Heated Monsoon Session

During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the BJP-led government has agreed to discuss the contentious Manipur issue under Rule 267. The decision came to light during a Parliamentary session on July 25 , where the government expressed its readiness for an open debate on the matter.

The Opposition, represented by multiple parties, had submitted 51 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussions on the Manipur issue. However, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal also insisted on holding discussions under Rule 176, focusing on matters related to Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

He stated,”We are ready to discuss the atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.” Addressing the Parliament, Goyal emphasised that the government is prepared to address any concerns related to crimes against women throughout the country.

Rule 267 grants a Rajya Sabha MP the power, with the Chairman's approval, to suspend the House's pre-decided agenda, but its use for discussions has been rare due its potential for causing disruption. In the case of Manipur, Rule 267 could potentially be invoked urgently to address the issue and seek the government's response.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition, particularly those aligning themselves under the banner of "I.N.D.I.A." The PM opined that merely using the name "India" in the alliance's title doesn't necessarily reflect its intentions or actions, drawing historical parallels with the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, both of which incorporated "India" in their names.The Prime Minister further criticized the opposition for its lack of direction and clarity during the ongoing monsoon session, stating that he has not witnessed such a ‘directionless’ opposition in his political career.

Today's parliamentary meeting also witnessed discussions within the I.N.D.I.A parties about the possibility of bringing a no-confidence motion against the NDA government.