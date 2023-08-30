BJP-led Haryana Govt 'avoided Discussion' On Nuh Issue In Assembly: Congress Leader Hooda

The BJP-led government in Haryana "avoided discussion" on issues raised by the opposition in the state assembly, including the Nuh violence, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

"They (the government) avoided discussion when we raised law and order matters, including the Nuh incident. It was said that the matter was sub-judice," the leader of opposition told reporters here, a day after the Haryana assembly Monsoon session concluded.

"We said only the bulldozer action by authorities in Nuh recently was pending before the high court," Hooda said.

Days after the communal violence in Nuh, a demolition drive was initiated in there which came under the Punjab and Haryana High Court scanner on August 7 with justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeevan taking suo motu cognisance of the matter and halting the exercise.

The Congress leader claimed that the government ran away from a discussion on law and order issues demanded by his party. "They run away from holding discussions inside the House, but give statements outside the assembly," he said.

The Haryana assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday following an uproar as opposition Congress demanded a discussion on the Nuh violence and a probe monitored by a high court judge. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had said the matter was sub-judice.

Referring to the last month violence, Hooda said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had pointed towards a conspiracy behind the incident.

"On that very day, I had said if it is so then who will find that out. Therefore, we sought a probe monitored by a high court judge, but the government did not agree," he said.

Hooda claimed that "a week before (the violence) an atmosphere was built from both sides with WhatsApp messages being circulated".

Then, "a CID inspector had made a statement saying there were apprehensions of trouble, but the government failed in its responsibility", he said and added that "now, the blame is being put on others to hide its weakness".

On Chief Minister Khattar asking the Congress to break its "silence" after its MLA Mamman Khan was issued a notice by police to join the Nuh violence probe, Hooda said the government is trying to thrust its failures on others.

"To hide their own weakness and failures they are saying so, that is why I am saying a judicial probe is needed," the former chief minister said.

"When the chief minister is pointing to a conspiracy, we want to know who is behind that conspiracy. The truth must come out. This is a serious issue. Why are they running away from judicial probe?" he asked.

Responding to a question, Hooda said the Congress stands in support of Khan -- who represents Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district in the Haryana assembly.

The Nuh violence appears to be "an act of mischievous elements", Hooda said, adding that "nobody is going to benefit out of this". He said the fallout of such incidents have to be borne by the entire state.

If law and order is not good and the atmosphere is not peaceful, it also impacts the investments coming into the state, Hooda said. Nuh adjoins Gurugram, a hub of MNCs, he said and added that law and order is critical to new investments.

Asked if the Indian National Lok Dal could be invited to become a part of opposition INDIA bloc, Hooda said such decisions are not to be taken by him. He added that if the Congress leadership asks for his views, he would inform it.

He said if the Congress comes to power in Haryana after next year's assembly polls, then it will scrap the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) family id scheme, which, he said, has caused a lot of inconvenience to people.

"There are so many anomalies. People have to go from pillar to post to make rectifications and this is breeding corruption," Hooda said.

"PPP family id, property id, all these things which have bothered people, we will scrap these. We are not against digitalisation and it started during our time (government). But digitalisation is to ease people's lives, not to create hassles for them," he added.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the state government over issues of employment and crime.