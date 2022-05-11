BJP Levels Fresh Salvo At AAP On Bagga's Arrest; 'Kejriwal's Tughlaqi Instinct Won't Work'

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party held a press conference wherein it launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) over BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest by Punjab Police. The briefing came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed Bagga's arrest till July 5. Bagga was detained from his Delhi residence on May 6 by a team of Punjab Police in connection with alleged hate tweets against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjab police were intercepted by the Haryana police in Kurukshetra and later, the custody was taken over by the Delhi Police.

BJP Press Conference on Tajinder Bagga's Arrest

While addressing the press conference, Tajinder Pal Bagga stated that he was arrested on the basis of a tweet that said, if Kejriwal doesn't apologise for his comment on The Kashmir Files, we will make life difficult for him. "Is this tweet a threat to life?" he asked. Bagga further asserted that High Court has shown Arvind Kejriwal his place. Bagga further blamed Kejriwal for misusing Punjab Police and took a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann, calling him 'helpless Chief Minister.'

"I think Arvind Kejriwal wanted to show his power but High Court showed him his place. Punjab Police has defeated terrorism and Khalistani terrorists and what the AAP government has done to them today. They are being sent to arrest people who are tweeting against Delhi CM. BJP workers will never be afraid of anyone. Even if you file 1000 FIRs against me, I will still ask when will the accused behind the sacrilege incident be arrested? Arvind Kejriwal is trying to save the accused and this has been confirmed by the AAP's MLA Kanwar Pal Singh who was a part of SIT team. Bhagwant Mann follows Kejriwal's instructions blindly and is working as a helpless leader," he said.

Delhi BJP State Chief Adesh Gupta, during the press briefing, stated that Arvind Kejriwal could have used the Punjab government and police in order to arrest the Sikh separatist groups in the state and curb the terror activities in the state. But he used it against a person who was asking questions on the behalf of citizens and in sending a notice to the BJP workers.

"I want to tell Kejriwal this sort of dictatorial & Tughlaqi instinct will not work. You are "Bouna Duryodhan" (dwarf duryodhan) and you have received the answer from the court for your dictatorship attitude. The whole country and the saffron party are standing behind the Tajinder Bagga. We will ask questions on why arrests were not made in sacrilege case, drugs mafia. Bagga was not even allowed to wear a turban. Kejriwal is the culprit for insulting the biggest symbol of Sikhs as Bagga was not allowed to wear the turban which is a major to the belief of Sikhs. BJP leader Bagga's elderly father was also roughed up. We will not be scared and stopped and will reply to all your actions," said Adesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "Kejriwal did not file a case against Tajinder Bagga for 7 years in Punjab. Tajinder Bagga was dragged and not allowed to wear a turban. They will try to shut up one Bagga but many Baggas will rise. For Bagga, the Nation comes first, the party second and self is last. One of the vehicles that Punjab police got was a robbed vehicle. This is a victory of truth and the people. I thank the BJP leaders including the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He has taught Kejriwal a lesson and now before entering Delhi, any police will think 100 times".

(Image: REPUBLIC)