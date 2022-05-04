Last Updated:

BJP Levels Fresh Salvo At Rahul Gandhi Over Party Video; Slams Cong Leader's Nepal Visit

PTI had earlier quoted a report stating that Rahul Gandhi was present in Kathmandu for attending the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

Rahul Gandhi

Following the political war of words between the BJP and the Congress over the viral video of former chief of the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya has again taken to Twitter to lash out at the Wayanad MP, raising queries on "why he has ties only with those challenging India's territorial integrity."

Sharing an article that states that Rahul Gandhi was in Kathmandu for attending the wedding of his friend, Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?"

The PTI had earlier cited a report from the Kathmandu Post, stating that the Congress leader was present in Kathmandu for attending the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas. 

BJP-Congress engage in a war of words over Rahul Gandhi's party video

Notably, the BJP leader's tweet came as a reaction to Congress' counterattack on the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's viral video. The video was shared by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga showing Gandhi partying with others at a nightclub in Kathmandu. Following this, the BJP came down hard on the Congress Party leader calling him a 'part-time politician’ and a ‘full-time tourist’. The video was also shared by Amit Malviya who said that "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..."

In an immediate reaction to this, Congress had stated that "It has still not become a crime in India to attend a marriage celebration." Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Congress media department head Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal for a marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. It has not become a crime in the country to attend a marriage. Maybe after today, the BJP may decide if it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends."

