'BJP Like Ganga, Taking A Dip Will...': Tripura CM Manik Saha Makes Appeal To Oppn Leaders

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, January 8, appealed to Left leaders to join the BJP, saying that his party is like the Ganga, and "taking a dip" in it will help them wash away all sins.

"I appeal to the people who still believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lenin to join the BJP because it is like river Ganga. All your sins will vanish if you take a holy bath in Ganga," he said.

In a public meeting in Kakraban, South Tripura, as part of the Jan Vishwas rally, Manik Saha said that the BJP is confident of winning the assembly elections this year.

"The compartments of the train are still vacant. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be," the Tripura CM further said.

'CPI(M) suppressed the people's democratic rights': Manik Saha

CM Manik Saha also accused the opposition CPI(M) of suppressing the people's democratic rights while ruling Tripura for years.

"There was no democracy during the Communist regime, as they believe in violence and terror tactics. In South Tripura district, as many as 69 opposition leaders were killed during the Left rule. Kakraban was no exception, where a lot of political murders happened," he alleged.

Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's election victory, saying that the Jan Vishwas rally, which was launched on January 5 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would demolish the opposition parties.

The Jan Vishwas rally was organised to highlight the Bharatiya Janata Party's developmental efforts since 2018 in Tripura. It will be an eight-day rally covering 60 constituencies across the state. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, will attend the rally's final day on January 12.

New Police Headquarters in Agartala

On his birthday, January 8, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Bhoomi Pujan of the Police headquarters land near the New Secretariat Complex in Agartala district.

PM Modi wishes Tripura CM on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers extended best wishes to the Tripura CM on his birthday. PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Tripura’s hardworking CM Dr. Manik Saha Ji. He is respected for his humility and hardwork and is undertaking numerous efforts for Tripura’s progress. Praying for his long and healthy life."

