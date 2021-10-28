BJP Likely To Launch Punjab Assembly Poll Campaign At Chandigarh Office Today

In the latest development from Punjab, the BJP is all set to launch its poll campaign in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2022. Four Union Ministers will be launching the BJP's poll campaign in Punjab for the Assembly polls, sources informed Republic TV.

Sources further told that the four ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Som Prakash, and Meenakshi Lekhi are likely to launch a poster as a part of the poll campaign. The ministers have already been assigned the poll task in Punjab by BJP national president JP Nadda. It is said to be launched at the BJP office in Chandigarh.

BJP holds meetings for preparations ahead of Punjab polls

With many political parties already planning the strategies for the Punjab polls, BJP has also paced up its activities and strategies for the upcoming elections in 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with BJP National Vice president Saudan Singh held a meeting with the BJP's state unit for reviewing the preparations under the view of the upcoming polls. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with Meenakshi Lekhi and MP Vinod Chavda arrived in Punjab to hold major meetings regarding the party's upcoming strategies.

Captain Amarinder Singh likely to join BJP: sources

Amid the ongoing activities concerning the upcoming elections in the state, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh's recent meetings with BJP leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah has given rise to speculations regarding his future alliances with BJP. However, none of them has yet confirmed or stated anything about the same.

Image: PTI