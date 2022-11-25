BJP Links AAP Neta's Suicide To 'cash For Ticket' Fallout, Demands High-level Probe

Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari linked the suicide of AAP leader Sandeep Bharadwaj to the 'cash for ticket' row. Working as AAP's trade wing secretary, Bharadwaj was found dead at his Delhi residence after which the police commenced inquest proceedings. According to Tiwari, the AAP leader was compelled to take such a step after the MCD poll ticket that he was seeking was given to another aspirant in lieu of money. Blaming AAP for its insensitivity, he demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Manoj Tiwari remarked, "Yesterday, a person committed suicide. But I believe that was not suicide but murder. Even though he was an AAP worker and a ticket aspirant and it came in the news that he committed suicide, it does not seem like suicide owing to the evidence coming to the fore. His name was Sandeep Bharadwaj. I was in Gujarat yesterday when I got to know that a person called Sandeep Bharadwaj who was assured of getting an AAP ticket has committed suicide. Later on, I came to know that the person who was given a ticket by AAP from there was sold for money."

The BJP MP added, "In such a situation, Sandeep Bharadwaj could not bear this blow and committed suicide. All of us know that compelling someone to commit suicide is akin to murder. This sin has been committed by the AAP supremo and the AAP senior leadership. The news is that Anjali Rai's son got the ticket which was sold for money. Some time ago, a similar incident took place where AAP workers were seen beating up their MLA over the 'cash for ticket' charge. I can't think of such a situation in Delhi. I am very worried about this."

'Cash for ticket' charge

At a media briefing on Monday, Congress-turned-AAP leader Bindu Sriram alleged that only rich individuals were given tickets at the expense of hardworking party workers. She conducted a sting operation featuring Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's alleged aide Puneet Goyal, a person named Dinesh Saraf and AAP's North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge RR Pathania. In the videos, they are purportedly heard demanding Rs.80 lakh from her in lieu of a poll ticket from Ward no.54 Rohini-D.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the 'cash for ticket' charge has been levelled against AAP. On November 15, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested by the Delhi ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.90 lakh from the husband of a ticket aspirant. Subsequently, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri claimed that AAP sold 90% of its tickets in lieu of bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.