BJP Links Karti Chidambaram Case To 2008 Congress-China MoU; 'compromised Natl Security'

In its first reaction to the CBI registering an FIR against Karti Chidambaram for illegal gratification, BJP linked this to the MoU signed between Congress and CPC (Communist Party of China). The aforesaid agreement signed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jiarui - Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of the CPC on August 7, 2008, came in for criticism after the Galwan clash as well. It pertained to exchanging high-level information and cooperation besides providing the two parties with the "opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments.”

Raking this up once again, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to the fact that the Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. In the context of the latest allegations against the Sivaganga MP, he dubbed the aforesaid MoU as a pact of corruption and compromise of national security. Escalating his attack, Poonawalla described Indian National Congress (INC) as 'I need Chinese Money' and 'I need Corruption'.

CBI heat on Karti Chidambaram

Earlier in the day, the CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency against his son Karti. At present, searches are underway at 10 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. As per sources, the CBI suspects Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh. This new case is believed to be an off-shoot of an ongoing probe.

According to sources, the Sivaganga MP's foreign remittances between 2010-14 are under the CBI scanner. During this period, his father was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled portfolios such as Home and Finance. Sources also revealed that aforesaid Chinese nationals were workers of a big Chinese firm that was involved in a project in Punjab. While there was no provision for re-issue of visas, the former Union Minister's son intervened.