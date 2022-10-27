BJP Links Poaching Allegations By TRS To Munugode Bypoll, Claims ‘They Are Fearing Defeat’

Amid mega poaching allegations against BJP, Union minister G Kishan Reddy refuted the claims that the saffron party was trying to poach four BRS MLAs and said the entire event is fabricated and planned by TRS (BRS) itself. The Union minister further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, scheduled for November.

Addressing a press briefing, G Kishan Reddy said, “The entire incident is fabricated and drama by TRS MLAs. It is their plot and they are blaming BJP. This is a conspiracy by them ahead of the Munugode bypoll as they are afraid that they will be defeated and therefore, are attempting to subvert the election itself.”

“The play which has been played out by the TRS at the farmhouse of Pilot Rohith Reddy is a plot by the TRS to make MLAs join the BJP. Now, they are blaming us. Soon after the arrests were made, the TRS leaders were seen protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP in Munugode,” he added.

'Poaching' attempt in Telangana

The Telangana Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana led by Chief Minister KCR alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the Munugode bypoll.

Following the claims, the BJP rejected the allegations of TRS and has stated that the charges on the party are fabricated. In fact, terming the incident a screenplay on the directions of KCR, the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Story-Screenplay-Direction by CM KCR at Moinabad Farmhouse Boomeranged & is laughable. It's TRS' farmhouse, TRS complained, TRS are victims, TRS are criminals. KCR if u haven't scripted this, come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swear on God. You fix time and date.”

Meanwhile, escalating the controversy, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint, alleging that he was offered a huge sum of money to join the BJP. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, Reddy claimed that two persons - Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, central government contracts and positions. The TRS MLA further in the FIR stated that he was also warned of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.