BJP Lists Reasons For RGF's FCRA Licence Cancellation; Cites National Security Threat

BJP came down heavily upon the Congress party on the day the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy, on whose complaint the action was taken, claimed that the FCRA violations of the trust were a threat to national security and also explained the modus operandi of the alleged frauds. Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the law will take its own course in the matter.

FCRA regulates foreign donations and ensures that such contributions do not adversely affect the internal security of the country.

‘Law will take its own course’

The issue will go through the due legal process, said former cabinet minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. “The law will take its own course. This is not a new issue. It has been raised and discussed inside the parliament and outside the parliament too. If a swadeshi foundation is receiving foreign funding, appropriate legal action will be taken,” he stated. Naqvi also responded to Congress' allegations that BJP is trying to impose its ideology upon its opponents. “BJP hasn’t formed any swadeshi foundation, nor has it sourced any foreign funding. How can BJP be dragged into this,” Naqvi slammed the age-old party.

Subramanian Swamy stated that the action to ban RGF was taken based on his complaint made in 2020, immediately after Amit Shah was made the Home Minister. “Immediately after Amit Shah became the home minister in 2020, I had sent a long document to him, which was also sent earlier when Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister. I have mentioned five ways in which the fraud has been done,” the BJP MP said and touched upon the modus operandi of the fraud. “The first way was to construct a Congress party office on government land. Secondly, the building was constructed using public money but the ownership remained with the Gandhi family. Thirdly, they have violated FCRA rules by taking money from embassies," he said.

‘National security threat’

BJP MP Swamy also alleged that the violations by the RGF is a “threat to national security because a private party has received donations from many foreigners including the Chinese. The party office was built in a high security area, where Parliament, secretariat, Railway Bhawan is located.”

Earlier on October 23, the MHA cancelled the FCRA licence of RGF, based on the findings of the investigations done by an inter-ministerial committee headed by the ED Special Director in July 2020, according to sources.

Following the probe, allegations were made about fudging of documents while filing income-tax returns and misuse of funds. Further, it was claimed that the NGOs received funds from foreign countries, including China.

