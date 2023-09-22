BJP Lodges Plaint With EC Against Siddaramaiah, Son For Distributing Goodies To Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after a purported video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerged where he is seen saying that iron boxes and cookers were distributed in the Varuna constituency before the Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah represents the Varuna constituency.

In a clip that was shot during the inauguration of the Madiwala Association in Nanjangud, Yathindra is allegedly heard saying that Nanjappa (a community leader) gathered thousands of people to distribute cookers and iron boxes to them.

"He did it for the benefit of people in our constituency. My father was busy campaigning, the program ( to distribute gifts) was cancelled twice, still he didn't leave and made the programme successful. I couldn't attend it but my father attended it and the cooker and iron box were distributed through my father. He (Nanjappa) ensured that the Madiwala community voted for us and contributed to Siddaramaiah's victory," Yathindra, who is an ex-MLA said.

The BJP delegation led by MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy lodged a complaint against CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra. The saffron party demanded that the election for the Varuna constituency be declared null and void.

"Allurements and gifts in elections are serious corrupt practices which are criminal offences under the representation of Peoples Act. We request you to take immediate action against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the victorious MLA candidate from Varuna Constituency and his son Sri Yathindra for indulging in serious corrupt practices in elections to Varuna constituency. The offences under which they are punishable are Sections 123 of the Representation of People Act 1951. It is also a pubishable offences under IPC Sections 171B of the Indian Penal Code for which the offenders are liable to be punished," the BJP said in a letter to EC.

"Also we request that the elections of Sriddaramaiah be annulled by the election commission by using its exemplary powers under the Constitution of India. There cannot be better evidence than an open admission of corrupt practices," the letter read.

