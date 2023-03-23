BJP Issues 3-line Whip To Its Lok Sabha MPs Ahead Of Key Bills In Parliament

Lok Sabha is under a continuous logjam in the second half of the Budget session over the Adani issue as well as the demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments in London. The BJP on Thursday, March 23, issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House for the passage of important Bills. Notably, the Lower House on March 21 passed two Bills amid an intense ruckus. The next day, March 22, was declared a holiday on the occasion of various festivals.

Lok Sabha had on March 21 passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2023, and the Appropriation Bill (No. 2) 2023 without much debate and amid intense sloganeering. The House is slated to take up important business today and the ruling party has thus issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House.

Lok Sabha schedule today

The business listed to be discussed in the Lower House of Parliament include voting on demands for grants under various ministries to be introduced for voting by the respective ministers. This includes demands and grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2023-24, the Ministries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for 2023-24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2023-24, with respect to the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Moreover, papers will be laid on the table of the House by the respective ministers. These include the papers to be put before the Lok Sabha today by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, V.K. SINGH, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, Krishan Pal Ministry of Power, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rameswar Teli, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Kaushal Kishore, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Additionally, there are more bills pending in the Lok Sabha. These include The Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2022. Two Bills had been referred to Standing Committee and the report for which is still pending includes The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 & The Electricity (Amendment) Bill. 2022.

Parliament has received reports for about three bills from the respective standing committees. These include The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Seniors Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Competition (Amendment) Bill. 2022. The proceedings in the Lok Sabha for the second part of the budget session is all set to be a complete washout as the furor over the ruling and the opposition MPs continued on March 21 with the BJP demanding a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his anti-India comments during his week-long trip to London and the opposition demanding a JPC probe over the Adani issue.