BJP Maha President Lists Blunders Of MVA Government; Corners Uddhav Thackeray On Hindutva

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil reiterated his party's stance on the 'Hindutva' ideology and slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for its "huge list of blunders". During his address at a press briefing, Patil said that 'Hindutva' has been their 'breath' right from the agitation to revoke the abrogation of Article 370 and asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) about its actions following the Palghar lynching.

He further stated that the 'Hindutva' ideology took a back seat after 2019 as the hunger for power took over the Thackeray government and accused them of mocking those collecting funds for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Chandrakant Patil lists MVA government's 'blunders'

From the concerning state of floods to the halt of Metro development in the state, Patil listed the "blunders" carried out by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Patil also took swipe at MVA for changing the name of their coalition from Maha Shiv Aghadi to Maha Vikas Aghadi and alleged that they had an "allergy" even to the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The BJP President also revisited the naming of the 2.9-km Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road after Shivaji Maharaj, an issue which was smeared in controversy as the BJP blamed Shiv Sena of deliberately delaying the nomenclature. He also spoke on the controversies around loudspeakers over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa and underscored over 35,000 cases registered against members of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Samiti (MNS), the party has been offered two seats in the cabinet by CM Eknath Shinde.

Among the list of alleged blunders, Patil also mentioned the halt on the development of the Metro and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project has hit a hurdle due to the delay in land acquisition. Patil cornered the MVA government over the same as former CM Thackeray had allegedly said that the bullet train project is useless for the people of Maharashtra and instead demanded a bullet train service between Mumbai and Nagpur.

Patil cited these shortcomings of the MVA as the reason why Shinde, along with his fellow MLAs, broke away from Thackeray and raised their voice against them. Meanwhile, Shinde, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is due to prove his majority during the trust vote on July 4.