BJP Mahila Morcha Hits Out At CM Banerjee Over Atrocities Against Women In WB post Polls

Hitting out over the attacks on party-men during campaigning in the Bhabanipur poll constituency from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the by-poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha launched a sharp attack against the TMC chief for "showing apathy to the brutal atrocities committed against the other gender in her state".

The Saffron party's Mahila Morcha, in a political resolution approved by its national leadership, strongly criticised the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

BJP Mahila Morcha slams post-poll violence aginst women in WB

"In West Bengal, despite a woman CM, indifference to brutal atrocities against women is even more shocking. The BJP Mahila Morcha strongly condemns post-poll violence, murder, gangrapes and looting by workers of the TMC and resolves to end anarchy in the state and that strict action be taken against them in accordance with observations of the High Court of Calcutta," the BJP Mahila Morcha stated.

Tension prevailed high across the Bhabanipur constituency on Monday. As the BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders going door-to-door in CM Banerjee's constituency got underway, the Bengal BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh along with his associates was gheraoed and attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur, by TMC activists. On the other hand, the ruling TMC accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals due to Ghosh's security personnel carrying a gun. Ghosh also alleged that a BJP worker, who was accompanying him during the campaigning, was also beaten up.

Saffron party's women's wing hails GoI & PM Modi initiatives

The Mahila Morcha praised the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its commitment to 'India's religious and cultural heritage', stating that it paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The morcha also cited India's befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical strikes for sponsoring terrorism and insurgency. The resolution adopted at the Mahila Morcha National Executive meeting held in Dehradun lauded the Centre for protecting the rights of women in Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating article 370 and article 35A.

"The abrogation of Article 370 provided women with equal property rights and empowered them for socio-economic mobility," a senior member of the Morcha said.

The BJP Mahila Morcha also applauded the Narendra Modi government's decision and policies, especially those concerned with women. Citing the law against Triple Talaq, the Morcha stated it has liberated Muslim women from the draconian practice. It heaped praises on the Centre's move towards providing permanent commission to women in the Indian armed forces. The BJP's Mahila Morcha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all, construction over 10 crore toilets, extending Ujjwala Yojana and for its housing schemes for the poor.

The BJP Mahila Morcha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all, constructing over 10 crore toilets, extending Ujjwala Yojana and for its housing schemes for the poor.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI