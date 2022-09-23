BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Attacked In Bengal's Malda; Husband Alleges TMC's Involvement

A West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha leader from Malda district was allegedly attacked by two unknown miscreants on Thursday evening. The alleged attack took place when co-president of Malda North BJP Mahila Morcha Mousumi Das was asleep in her house.

According to sources, two miscreants with their faces covered entered the house and attacked the BJP leader. The leader has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Speaking to media persons, the husband of Mousumi Das Pintu Mondol said, “Two miscreants entered the house from the roof and attacked Mousumi while she was sleeping. One of the miscreants attacked her with a knife. She was brutally thrashed and thrown to the ground. She has received injuries on her head. In a few minutes, they ran away from the roof."

TMC behind the attack, alleges Mousumi's husband

Blaming TMC for the alleged attack, Pintu Mondal said, “TMC workers must be behind the attack. She is an active member of BJP Mahila Morcha in the state. Trinamool Congress people attacked her because she is a BJP worker. We don't know who has personal vengeance, but we will complain about this to the administration.”

Meanwhile, BJP District Committee Member Adarsha Kr. Ram said, “We rushed after receiving information about the attack. We got Mousumi admitted to a nearby hospital. She was attacked for being a BJP worker. She is a Maltipur Vidhan Sabha candidate.”

“This has been done by the TMC workers. Mousumi Das is an active member of BJP Mahila Morcha and has been raising her voice against several issues in the area. We will complain to the police. Culprits should be punished," Adarsha Kr. Ram added.

On the other hand, TMC district leader Shubhamoy Bose said, “So far, we have not received any information. We don’t know why she was attacked. The incident will be looked at seriously.”