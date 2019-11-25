'154 MLAs But No...': BJP Makes Big 'attempt To Confuse' Charge Against NCP-Shiv Sena-Cong

BJP leader Ashish Shelar addressed the media on Monday morning where he attacked the trio of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena for showing a letter comprising signatures of 154 MLAs but having no leader of the alliance.

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Hearing Concludes, Supreme Court To Pronounce Order Tomorrow

'No leader'

Shelar said, "Today, through the medium of television we saw that the Indian National Congress, the NCP, and the Shiv Sena have gone together to Raj Bhavan to form a government. This is not a step to form the government, this is a step to confuse the people of Maharashtra. Those who know the law understand that to form a government, a partry or a group of parties have to also show the leader under who they will form the government. However, the three parties have not been able to show or decide. This letter will only betray people and only confuse them. In the morning, tome Shiv Sena workers passed some remarks about being mad, but let me tell you, these parties are the ones who are going mad."

Shelar's comments came on the back of INC's Surjewala's comments after the SC hearing on the Maharashtra government formation, where the latter said, "We also have here the signed affidavits of 154 legislators - 48 of the NCP, 56 of Shiv Sena and 44 of the INC, and certain independents. We pointed out that we have an absolute majority when the magic number is 145, the alliance already has 154 people. So continuing the unholy and illegitimate government of Fadnavids and Ajit Pawar even for a second is sacrilege on democracy.

It was the second sitting on the case, after the apex court had a special hearing on Sunday morning, following the writ petition filed by the NCP-INC-Shiv Sena on Saturday evening. This had come after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had taken oath in a move that had taken everyone by surprise.

