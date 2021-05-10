BJP Makes Big Claim On What WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari 'will Remind' CM Mamata Banerjee About

After Suvendu Adhikari was elected as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bengal, BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya has taken a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was defeated by Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency. Rubbing it on Mamata Banerjee, Amit Malviya said she will have to face Suvendu Adhikari as the LoP for the next five years which will serve as a constant reminder of her "humiliating defeat in Nandigram". The Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, a confidante turned rival of Mamata Banerjee, was elected as LoP in West Bengal Assembly on Monday, as he defeated her in a nail-biting contest in Nandigram.

After facing humiliating defeat in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee will now have to face Shri Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of Opposition for the next five years. It will serve as a constant reminder of her status as a CM who couldn’t win her own seat.



Best wishes to @SuvenduWB Da. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 10, 2021

Overwhelmed to have been nominated by my Party as the Leader of Opposition in the Bidhan Sabha.



I thank the @BJP4India & @BJP4Bengal Leadership for reposing their faith in me.



Will hold the Govt accountable and defend the rights and interests of the great People of West Bengal. https://t.co/uSjzRBScNO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 10, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee: Nandigram clincher

In an interesting battle that saw many twists and turns leading to a nail-biting finish, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency. After a close contest between the two heavyweights, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a small margin of 1,736 votes.

The battle of prestige in Nandigram held its suspense to the last minute as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was leading the race by a negligible margin for the major part of the day, but was followed by news of Mamata Banerjee winning the contest in the evening. However, it later turned out that Suvendu Adhikari had beaten Mamata Banerjee in the end as he posted the Election Commission's counting sheet on Twitter to prove that he has indeed won against Mamata Banerjee. Despite the Trinamool Congress winning the Assembly elections with a landslide victory, Mamata Banerjee had to face defeat in the constituency she contested against her close aid turned rival Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee during her victory speech highlighted the party's massive win against the BJP, but also cried foul over the Nandigram's personal defeat, while also asserting her intention of challenging the loss at the Supreme Court. The TMC had approached the Election Commission for a recounting of Nandigram votes, however, the poll body declined the ruling party's demand. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC bettered its tally by winning 213 seats as compared to the 2016 elections when it won 211 seats. Whereas, the BJP which won 3 seats in 2016 had bettered its performance by 77 in the 2021 elections.

West Bengal witnessed massive political violence after the election result trends gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. BJP has claimed its grassroots workers have been killed by "TMC Goons". There have been widespread incidents of vandalism, rioting and even violent attacks on women workers, as stated by BJP. Hundreds of people who supported the BJP in the elections have fled the state, taking refuge in Assam, while properties and residence of several BJP workers have been demolished and vandalised in the post-poll violence.