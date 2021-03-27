BJP Makes Cash-for-votes Charge Against TMC Candidate As Bengal Polls Begin; Writes To EC

With assembly elections beginning in West Bengal, the BJP has drawn the attention of the Election Commission to a video in which a Trinamool Congress candidate is seen allegedly distributing cash among voters. The party also complained about TMC workers terrorising people in poll-bound districts, by colluding with a section of the state police.

In a letter to the poll panel, the BJP attached links to the video released on Friday, which showed a former Bengal minister and a TMC candidate from Purulia purportedly distributing cash among the electorate.

"It is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct that says all parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are corrupt practices and offences under the election law," the letter signed by senior state BJP leaders said. READ | Suvendu Adhikari alleges WB police aiding TMC's malpractices during polling, writes to EC

The TMC however denied the charge, claiming that the video was doctored. It also alleged that the saffron party leaders "brought in outsiders with bags full of cash to bribe the electorate.”

BJP demands suspension of 'corrupt' officers

The BJP also urged the EC to suspend four police officers, alleging that they were helping TMC leaders in carrying out malpractices in the poll-bound state.

"They should be suspended forthwith for not executing their official work with due diligence, and helping the Trinamool Congress and its members in carrying out malpractice, irregularities," it said.

In another complaint to the EC, the BJP had demanded immediate and necessary action against the "continuous targeted political killings of its workers to create fear psychosis and get electoral gains".

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also met with EC's special observer and police observer for Bengal and lodged a protest against the conduct of the local police. The Union Minister expressed that despite repeated pleas, 'hooliganism' has increased in Bengal.

"Hooliganism has increased here at the behest of history-sheeter, Sheikh Sufian, Abu Tahir, Sheikh Shahabuddin & Babul Akhtar. I met Observer regarding this. I've requested him for prompt Police action & that such goons be monitored & taken into custody," Pradhan said.

Of the eight phases, the first phase of West Benga goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27. In the first phase, the election is scheduled in 30 assembly constituencies of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1).

The Election Commission has deployed 684 companies of CAPF in 10,288 booths spread in about 7,034 premises in five districts in the first phase of polling in West Bengal on March 27.