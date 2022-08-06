BJP Makes Massive Allegations Against Congress Protest; 'Priyanka Gandhi Manhandled Cop'

In a huge development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a massive allegation against Congress protests that the latter staged on Friday in Delhi , August 05 despite section 144 imposed in the region. The BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of allegedly manhandling cops on duty by twisting the arm of a policewoman and kicking other cops.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared an image of Congress' protest on Friday wherein Priyanka Gandhi is seen twisting the hand of a policewoman. He alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is twisting the hand of a Delhi police lady officer.

Speaking to Republic, Poonawalla on Saturday said, "Yesterday I had put out not just about Priyanka Vadra twisting the hand of a policewoman, she is also kicking a cop. You may have a difference of opinion on whether you have the right to protest or not but you certainly can’t use your hand on anybody in uniform or obstruct a government servant. There is absolutely no right to touch a cop, hit or kick a cop."

Adding further he said, "This is not the first time. Earlier, Renuka Choudhary also held the collar of the cop. In Assam, the cops were beaten up by Congress. They tried to assault cops in other of the country also. They spat on the cop. This kind of behaviour is unexpected. If you are fighting for democracy as per you, why would you go ahead and break the rule of law? Why would you assault a cop who is only doing his duty? This shows the mindset of the dynast that they beat up and intimidate law enforcement agencies." "This is the behaviour of the Congress party because it wants to protect Sonia and Rahul Gandhi from corruption," Poonawalla told Republic. He dubbed the protest by congress a ‘Save Corruption’ movement and accused them of violence with cops. “This is not acceptable in Democracy. You are not king or queen. This is a democratic republic," he added.

'Those who have done corruption have their credibility': BJP

BJP leader and MP Ramesh Bidhuri also slammed Congress over their violent protest and said, "They should remove this thing from their mind that Manmohan Singh is the prime Minister. Those who have done corruption have lost their credibility. The country is not standing with them on the corruption issue. They are misleading the people in the name of inflation and price rise."

On Priyanka Gandhi kicking the cop, Bidhuri said, "This is their frustration. For protest there is Jantar Mantar. Who is Priyanka Gandhi? Just because she is a member of a big family, she can do anything? This won’t work in the country."

Another senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda spoke to Republic and said, "The Congress protest yesterday was actually an attempt to disrupt the law and order of this country. Protest is allowed legally and non-violently, but they were going against section 144, blocking and harassing people and assaulting police."

BJP's RP Singh accused Congress of showing muscle power to the cops in the party's protest on Friday. "They were showing muscle to the cops. When you hurt a public servant on duty, the law will take its own course. I have been told that cases were filed. When you manhandled a cop on duty, cases are filed," RP Singh told Republic.

Delhi Police register FIR

A day after detaining top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with their protest. The police accused the protesters of obstructing their officers from performing their duties, manhandling and injuring them. In pursuance of this, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).