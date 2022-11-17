BJP Makes Statement Of Intent With Star Campaigners List To Breach SP Citadels In Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya among others as the star campaigners for by-election to Mainpuri, Khatauli and Rampur seats.

With the list of 40-star campaigners, which also includes names of Choudhary Bhupendra Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, for the by-polls, BJP has made its intent clear to win seats in the citadels of the Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh | BJP has released the list of star campaigners for by-election to Lok Sabha seat of Mainpuri and Khatauli and Rampur Assembly seats pic.twitter.com/g3zZovE41W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2022

It should be noted that BJP had successfully breached the SP's strongholds of Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats recently, and is hoping to day the same in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly.

'Lotus will bloom,' says BJP

On Wednesday, Deputy CM Maurya asserted that BJP will win by-polls with record votes. "Kamal khilega (Lotus will bloom) and the BJP will win with record votes," he said, adding that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cannot be Mulayam Singh Yadav as he only wants to take the benefit of his father's name, "but people know him well and all his efforts will go in vain".

The bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Rampur Vidhan sabha seat fell vacant after Azam Khan was disqualified in a hate speech case. In Khatauli, a by-poll was necessitated following BJP MLA Vikram Singh's conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

SP has fielded Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri while BJP has given a ticket to Raghuraj Singh Shakya. On Thursday, Akhilesh and Dimple met his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav regarding his support for the December 5 by-polls.

Shivpal's role in the election is crucial as his assembly constituency Jaswantnagar comes under the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, from where he has been elected six times. PSPL chief's campaigning in favour of Dimple is also considered important as the BJP's nominee Raghuraj Singh Shakya was once a close aide of Shivpal Yadav.

In Rampur, Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Asim Raza Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, as its candidate while BJP has given a ticket to Akash Saxena. Akash is the son of a former BJP MLA from Rampur Shiv Bahadur Saxena.

Rajkumari Saini is the BJP's pick for the Khatauli bypoll while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)-SP candidate is four-time former MLA and Gurjar strongman Madan Bhaiya.