Amid the furore over the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave, NCP accused BJP of trying to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Denying that the grave underwent a facelift, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told the media that the saffron party had posted an old photo to spread this narrative. According to him, the LED lights were installed around the 1993 bomb blast convict's grave owing to Shab-e-Barat. Giving a new spin to this row, he contended that BJP was raking up the issue to accrue political benefit in the BMC elections.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase remarked, "Firstly, Yakub Memon's grave has not been beautified. BJP is hatching a political conspiracy of maligning the Maha Vikas Aghadi by tweeting an old photo. This conspiracy has been hatched keeping in mind the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. The lights were installed there on March 19 on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. And those lights were installed by the Kabaristan committee". Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction questioned BJP on why it had not dumped Memon's dead body at sea like Osama Bin Laden.

Beautification of terrorist's grave

Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. His brother Tiger Memon, also an accused, is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. A day earlier, Republic TV accessed pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery.

Demanding an apology from Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a mausoleum. Is this their love for Mumbai, is this their patriotism? Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Mumbai". After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer commenced a probe into the grave's facelift.