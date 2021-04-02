BJP Meets EC, Lodges Protest Against Nandigram Chaos & Stalin's 'distasteful' Remark In TN

In the aftermath of the chaos that erupted at Nandigram on Thursday during polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections, a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar met with the Election Commission in the national capital on Friday. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the election body against CM Mamata Banerjee for attempting to incite violence and create unrest at the polling booth in Nandigram. The BJP has also urged the EC to restrict Mamata Banerjee from campaigning further to ensure 'peaceful polls'.

Earlier in the day, a state BJP delegation also met with Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer to protest against the same incident. Addressing the media after their meeting with the EC, Javadekar said the incident that took place in Nandigram on Thursday is a 'shameful' event in India's democracy. Seeking an investigation into the matter, Javadekar also alleged that the TMC chief had violated the MCC by her actions at the polling booth.

"For the first time in history yesterday, the country saw a Chief Minister sit on a dharna inside a polling booth. The Chief Minister's supporters pelted stones at the polling booth. To create unrest, she went there. We have submitted everything including pictures to the EC. We have proved how people were being incited, and a sitting Chief Minister was a part of it, there is nothing more shameful than this in a democracy. There should be an investigation on it. The MCC has been violated as well," Javadekar said. READ | EPS foresees 'multiple CMs' in Tamil Nadu apart from Stalin if DMK wins Assembly election

The BJP delegation also brought DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remarks on late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj to the Election Commission's notice and sought a probe into the matter. Hitting out at the DMK chief MK Stalin's son, Javadekar said that he has 'politicised' the unfortunate death of BJP stalwarts and alleged that it is a violation of the MCC as well.

"In Tamil Nadu, DMK neta Stalin's son, he has made a very insensitive tweet on late Arun Jaitely and Sushma Swaraj. It is a shameful remark. They have politicised the unfortunate deaths of our leaders. It has violated the EC norms. We have urged the EC to investigate this as well," Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks accusing PM Modi of torturing late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj to death. In a written complaint to EC, the BJP has asked Udhayanidhi Stalin to be disqualified from contesting in the polls from the Chepauk-Trpilicane constituency as he had reportedly violated the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC).

Commenting on the allegations of the EVMs being rigged amid the ongoing Assembly Polls in Assam and West Bengal, Javadekar termed the complaints as Congress and TMC's 'fear' of losing the elections. The Union Minister remarked that the Congress and TMC have already anticipated their defeats in the polls and are finding excuses by blaming it on the EVM.

"The Congress and Mamata Banerjee have already started crying foul over EVM. They have started making excuses for their defeat already. When they win in Punjab and Chattisgarh, EVM is alright but when they lose, they claim fault. This is a result of their disappointment and desperation," Javadekar concluded.