BJP Meets Kolkata CP; Alleges Cops Swore Allegiance To TMC And Gets Probe Assurance

A delegation of West Bengal BJP leaders on Monday wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, accusing the ruling TMC of collecting details of police personnel and listing them for postal ballots ahead of state assembly elections.

The letter stated that an exercise is being carried out within the force to collect photocopies of voter IDs and Aadhar cards of police personnel to enable the collection of postal ballots of all concerned and effect proxy votes. BJP claimed that an inspector named Santanu Sinha Biswas, and two of his associates in the force were spearheading the operation of illegally collecting IDs of police personnel.

A delegation of the saffron party comprising of Swapan Dasgupta, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sishir Bajoria reached the Lalbazar police station to meet Kolkata CP Soumen Mitra and register the complaint. BJP has claimed that some cops have been looting votes for the Trinamool Congress party.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party have made Bengal police personnel 'swear allegiance to the TMC', in brazen violation of norms.

BJP writes to Commissioner of Police, Kolkata on the nefarious attempts being made to collect details of police personnel and list them for postal ballots...



It also points out how TMC leaders made serving police personnel, in brazen violation of norms, swear allegiance to TMC! pic.twitter.com/Znuqo2RLOX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 1, 2021

Kolkata CP has assured the BJP delegation that he would instruct his office to set up an inquiry commission to probe the matter.

West Bengal polls

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC.

