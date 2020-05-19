2019 Election Result Anniversary Near, BJP's Corona Warriors To Highlight Modi Govt's Work

BJP party workers who have been deployed in Coronavirus relief work across the country will also be seen distributing a booklet highlighting the achievements of the BJP government after coming to power for a second term in 2019 general elections.

This comes as celebrations cannot be held due to coronavirus crisis. Party workers who are engaged in coronavirus relief work will apprise people about the achievements of the Modi government, including reforms, by implementing the abrogation of Article 370, bringing law against triple talaq, and the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus provided by the government for battling COVID-19 crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the second term on May 30 last year with a thumping majority by winning 303 seats in the general assembly elections. Party President JP Nadda is expected to issue a statement regarding the same.

BJP party workers have been asked to provide slippers to migrant labourers, who are heading towards their native places on foot. The party workers are also distributing food, hand sanitizers and face covers to migrant labourers. According to sources, the workers have also been instructed to provide facilities in the nearby quarantine centres and work to meet the shortages. BJP is also evaluating relief work in coronavirus-affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 260 billion). Chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch Hamid Rashid while speaking with media had said that the stimulus package announced by the Indian government “is a very welcome development.” He said the Rs 20 lakh crore package, which is 10 per cent of India's GDP is the “largest so far in the developing countries” because most developing countries have been rolling out stimulus packages that are between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of the GDP.

“India's stimulus packages are very large. And also India has the domestic financial market and the large capacity to implement that large stimulus package,” he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has since disclosed the specific particulars of the package, in five tranches.

