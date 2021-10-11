Bihar Minister of Industries and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday launched an attack against the Congress for putting up acts over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Hussain said that the opposition party was targeting the state government led by the BJP. He said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote against Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections as they understand the politics they are doing.

Further attacking the Congress over their actions in the incident, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that the opposition party did nothing when a man was attacked in Congress-led Rajasthan. "The people of Uttar Pradesh understand the politics Congress is doing on Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Congress will get the answer to these acts in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," Hussain said.

"Recently, a person from a backward community was beaten in Rajasthan. Congress has nothing to say on this issue. People understand the policies of Congress very well. The party will earn zero Assembly setas in the Uttar Pradesh polls," he added. Earlier other BJP leader Anurag Thakur and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had slammed the Congress for doing ‘political tourism’ in Lakhimpur to woo the voters ahead of the upcoming UP polls. Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in the state are due early next year.

Ashish Mishra Arrested

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which resulted in the deaths of eight including four farmers. Earlier in the day, Ashish had appeared before the Special Investigation Team in connection with October 3 incident.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold?

On October 3, when farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Union MoS's son Ashish Mishra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them.

Before the killings, the protesters were seen holding black flags against Maurya's arrival at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. After the incident, farmers allegedly started pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing 4 people - including Mishra's driver. The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded immediate removal of Union MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post and the booking of his son for murder.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI