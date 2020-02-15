Son Embroiled In Fatal Car Accident Row, Karnataka Min R Ashok Confronted By Republic

BJP leader and Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok evaded Republic TV's questions over his son's alleged involvement in the fatal Bellary Car accident on Saturday as he continuously echoed that the inquiry is going on and that there was no need to say anything in the interim.

When asked for his response to a picture that had surfaced which showed his son on the spot of the incident, the Revenue Minister said that he has not seen any such picture. Furthermore, he added that the inquiry report will come out and reveal everything. Moreover, the minister even refused to weigh in on Congress MLA NA Harris's son Nalapad's accident where another coverup is suspected to be at play, though unlike in the Bellary incident where two people died, there were no fatalities.

'No connection with car'

Earlier on Friday, when R Ashok was questioned about the gruesome accident which claimed the lives of two, the BJP Minister not only refused to comment but also tried to brush talk of his son's alleged involvement in the accident under the carpet. The minister said he came to know about the accident and heard about its casualties, but still, as a minister, he felt it would be inappropriate giving a statement about the same while the case is being investigated.

However, when asked about his son's presence in the car, the minister dodged the question by saying that his son's name is neither present in the FIR, not is he in any way connected with the alleged car.

Bellary car accident

The accident occurred on February 10 when a high-end Mercedes Benz, which was carrying five passengers, was traveling back to Bengaluru after sightseeing around Hampi. Two people, including a pedestrian and a car passenger, lost their lives in the accident. Days after the accident, Karnataka Congress sought a probe into the matter alleging that the son of a sitting BJP minister was involved.

Assuring that the perpetrators will be punished and no information will be kept hidden from the public view, Bellary superintendent of police C K Baba also came forward stating that the Minister's son was not in the car.

