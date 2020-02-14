Karnataka Min R Ashok Claims His Son Has No Relation With Fatal Bellary Car-crash; Evades

Escaping the eye of the media, BJP leader and Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok on February 14 refused to give his statement in the Bellary Car accident allegedly involving his son claiming that being a minister, it does not deem fit to be commenting on a case which is being investigated.

'No connection with car'

When questioned about the gruesome accident which claimed the lives of two, the BJP Minister not only refused to comment but also tried to brush talk of his son's alleged involvement in the accident under the carpet. The minister said he came to know about the accident and heard about its casualties, but still, as a minister, he felt it would be inappropriate giving a statement about the same while the case is being investigated. However, when asked about his son's presence in the car, the minister dodged the question by saying that his son's name is neither present in the FIR, not is he in any way connected with the alleged car.

Bellary car accident

The accident occurred on February 10 when a high-end Mercedes Benz, which was carrying five passengers, was traveling back to Bengaluru after sightseeing around Hampi. Two people, including a pedestrian and a car passenger, lost their lives in the accident. Days after the accident, Karnataka Congress sought a probe into the matter alleging that the son of a sitting BJP minister was involved.

There is huge conspiracy to protect R.Ashoka's son in Bellary accident.



Police giving clean chit to him even before any investigation raises eye brows.



Innocent man, killed for reckless driving of a ministers son should get justice



Police should conduct thorough investigation. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 13, 2020

Assuring that the perpetrators will be punished and no information will be kept hidden from the public view, Bellary superintendent of police C K Baba also came forward stating that the Minister's son was not in the car.

