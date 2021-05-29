"BJP Ministers Want Tax In COVID Essentials," Alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Coming hard on Central Government, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia listed a series of questions on vaccine availability for private hospitals and GST imposition on COVID essentials. In his Saturday's press briefing, Manish Sisodia claimed that the Central Government is providing coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals but not to state Government. The Deputy CM attacked the union government by alleging that the GST meeting did not draw any result due to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ministers who want tax in COVID essentials.

Dy CM Sisodia claimed that the Centre is providing vaccines to private hospitals and they are later charging a high rate for inoculation.

Questioning the Government, Sisodia said, "Central govt is giving vaccines to private hospitals because they are later administrating vaccines at a higher rate. Those vaccines which state government is giving for free, same vaccines are given at a rate of 1000 Rs 1200 by private hospitals. When states are asking for vaccines for youths, the central govt says they don't have it but they are giving it to Pvt hospitals."

He continued questioning Central govt with his claim that Pvt hospitals are getting huge stocks of vaccines then why states are denied the same.

Answers demanded by Delhi Dy CM from Centre

Has the Centre stopped giving vaccines only to states?

Is the government monitoring how many vaccines are given to different private hospitals and different states?

After pouring claims and questions, the Deputy Chief Minister further asserted certain suggestions including track of vaccines given to private hospitals and states.

GST Council Meet- BJP ministers demanding tax on COVID essentials, alleged Manish Sisodia

While talking about his second reason for the press brief, Manish Sisodia said that in the GST meeting many BJP ministers and finance ministry officials demanded tax inclusion in COVID essentials. He also added that with Delhi, other states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and ven few BJP-ruled states demanded exemption of GST from COVID essentials including Oximeter, pulse meter, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators and especially vaccines.

Sisodia alleged that due to few BJP ministers, yesterday's meeting remained inconclusive.