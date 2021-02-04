BJP MLA Acccuses Rakesh Tikait After Ban By His Constituency; Levels 'mercenary' Charge

Residents of three villages in Ghaziabad have boycotted and banned the entry of their local MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar for "disrespecting" farmers, days after he was accused of intimidating protesters at the ongoing farmer's agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur.

Banners declaring opposition to the BJP MLA have come up in Banthla, Behta and Afzalpur Nistoli villages, where locals and panchayats have made the boycott announcements in the last few days, according to PTI.

'He would go anywhere for Rs 2,000'

Nand Kishor, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the protest at Ghazipur border, has falsely accused him and is "misleading" the country over the issue. The MLA also offered to resign from the post if allegations about his presence at protest site are proved.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader made controversial remarks against Rakesh Tikait and alleged that the farmer leader "goes anywhere for just Rs 2,000".

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MLA said, "This is a conspiracy and we know who is playing which role. I respect Tikait's family. but people used to say about him that he would go anywhere for Rs 2,000 and say anything. It is very unfortunate. He should not such things. In which direction are you taking the agitation? Tomorrow you will come and say that terrorists have come to kill you. Manufacturing riots - this is not a good thing."

"I am a farmer myself. Rakesh Tikait is not a bigger farmer than me. He wouldn't own even half the land I own. Tikait should apologise. You cannot divide farmers in the country. History will remember them," he added.

⭕आज कुछ लोग @RakeshTikaitBKU

षडयंत्र के तहत मुझपे झूठे आरोप लगाकर मेरे बहाने समाज को बदनाम करना चाहते है। मैं धन्यवाद करता हूँ 36 बिरादरी और आपका जो आज मेरे साथ खड़े है।

⭕हमारे अभिभावक बाबूजी जीवित होते तो किसी की हिम्मत नहीं होती कि कोई हमारी तरफ आंख उठाकर भी देख सकें

3/3 pic.twitter.com/dyfzbAmS2i — Nand Kishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) February 3, 2021

Loni MLA Nand Kishor boycotted

"Gaon Banthala Loni Vidhayak Nand Kishor Gurjar ka bahishkaar karta hai. Jo Kisanon ka apmaan karega, Banthla gaon use bardaasth nahin karega (Village Banthala boycotts Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar. Banthala won't tolerate anyone who disrespects farmers)," reads a banner hung at the Banthla village entry point. A similar banner came up in Afzalpur Nistoli village on Monday, a day after the announcement in Banthla.

On January 31, elderly people at Behta too announced the boycott of the local MLA after a panchayat and appealed to him to not visit the hamlet. "Nand Kishor went to Rakesh Tikait's event and spoke wrong things there. In view of this, the village, its society and the panchayat decided to boycott him. Please do not visit this village," village's panchayat member Mohan Singh Dhama announced.

(With PTI inputs)