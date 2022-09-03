BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali Defends Assault On Woman; Says 'Issue Is Encroachment'

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali who came under heavy criticism for his behaviour with a woman by the name Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela, on the issue of demolition of encroached land, defended his action against her and said that the issue is about encroachment. However, he also showed readiness to tender an apology on the condition that Ruth Ameela is ready to vacate the encroached land. The MLA said, “I am ready to ask for apology with the condition is she ready to leave the encroached land (Sic)."

Claiming that Ruth Ameela (Who calls herself a Congress worker) and the Congress were diverting from the issue, MLA Aravind Limbavali said, “The issue is encroachment. Since long years, she and others have encroached the storm water drain. Because of the heavy rain last year, the revenue and the stormwater drain department of BBMP had issued notices and afterwards, they have marked the amount of encroachment took place. The mark has been removed and because of the recent heavy rains, the area is flooded because of the narrow storm water drain (Sic).” The BJP MLA further added that post the receding of the flood water, strict orders were given to remove the alleged encroachment.

‘Strict order to remove encroachment’

The BJP MLA clarified his stance over the controversy and stated that after the heavy rains, strict instructions were given for the demolition of the alleged unauthorised construction. He said, “After the reduce of the rain, the officers were strictly asked to remove all the encroachment, they started the encroachment removal. We have removed many properties. She (referring to Ruth Ameela ) was not obeying the orders of the government, which she has encroached and is supposed to leave (Sic),” and accused her of diverting from the issue.

Ruth Ameela didn’t obey the orders of the officers before the demolition began, and tried to disrupt the encroachment clearing exercise, post which the BJP MLA was called. About the conversation between the two, MLA Limbavali said, “She told, sir this is my property. I said, this is not your property but encroached property. Then I went off, then she came with her husband with a paper. I asked her give that paper, but she wasn’t ready to give the paper (Sic).”

‘I snatched the paper’: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali

After the BJP MLA asked for the paper, Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela refused to give the same to him, after which he said, “I wanted to see what is there in the paper. She isn’t ready to give the paper, then I snatched the paper (Sic),” and asked what was the injustice done to her. ''Knock the court’s door to solve the grievance,'' he further suggested.

