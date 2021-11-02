Following the arrest of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh during the early hours of Tuesday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and called for 'thorough investigation' into the 'vasooli racket' (extortion) prevalent in the state for over a year now. Pointing out that the senior NCP leader has been evasive through his 12-hour-long grilling session with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhatkhalkar also questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray for not 'recommending the suspension' of former CP Mumbai, Param Bir Singh.

"Yes, finally he (Anil Deshmukh) has been arrested. The ex-home minister is one of the kingpins of vasooli racket, which is going on in Maharashtra for the past one and a half years, is finally arrested. And as for today reports, he was very evasive, I hope that within a week he will be frank and reveal the real mastermind behind his vasooli racket. I hope CBI and ED will eventually reach the mastermind of the vasooli gate," the BJP MLA said.

Upon being asked whether Param Bir Singh holds relevance to the matter at hand, Bhatkhalkar affirmed the predicament that Singh is an integral factor to carry out a transparent investigation of the alleged extortion racket across Maharashtra. Additionally, the BJP MLA even questioned the CM for not acknowledging or ratifying Singh's termination from the civil services despite four FIRs in connection to extortion cases against him.

"Definitely, he is an important chair of this vasooli racket. My question to the Hon'ble CM of Maharashtra, even after 3 months, he has not recommended his suspension from the IPS from the centre. Also, the CM and Home Minister of the state should answer this first.

"Nexus between CM Uddhav Thackeray and Param Bir Singh'

It may be recalled that Param Bir Singh has been named in four FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.

Drawing parallels with Deshmukh's arrest, Bhatkhalkar stated, "Still, he (Singh) has not been removed from his post. This shows there is nexus between the CMO and Param Bir. I agree with the demand that it should be thoroughly investigated why Param Bir Singh is not suspended until today.

"Acting DGP Sanjay Pandey sent the file to CMO, but the CM returned the file for suspension of Param Bir Singh. Why after so many months, he is still in service as of today where is he? Onus on state government, Home Minister and CM