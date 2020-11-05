BJP MLA Demands Maharashtra CM & HM's Resignation As Court Denies Police Custody Of Arnab

On Wednesday night, a court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had then been closed and now 'reopened' by the police. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has hailed the court's decision and called it a "great victory" for Republic Media Network and the people of the country.

'CM Uddhav and HM Deskhmukh should resign'

The BJP leader also termed the decision as "a slap" on the face of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He also demanded their resignation.

"Rejecting police custody to Arnab Goswami is a great victory for Republic Media Network and the people of Maharashtra and India. This is nothing but a slap on the face Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra who are indulging in politics of vendetta. I demand because of the decision of Alibag court, both should resign with immediate effect," the BJP leader said.

The police had sought Arnab Goswami's custody for 14 days, but the court held that it was not required. While pronouncing the judgment, the Chief Judicial Magistrate observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against arrest

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday.

The plea before the MHRC has been called with an urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday. A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India, whereas BJP MLA Ram Kadam will meet the Maharashtra Governor later in the day.

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court. Protests were held across the country against the assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief.

