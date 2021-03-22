BJP MLA Files Police Complaint Seeking Probe Into Param Bir's Claims Against Anil Deshmukh

In a key development on Monday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar registered a complaint at the Samata Nagar Police Station in Kandivali, Mumbai, seeking a probe into ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner's Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Weighing in on Deshmukh's clarification, the complaint alleges that he has prima facie accepted the claims made by Singh. Calling upon the Senior Police Inspector to register an FIR, Bhatkhalkar indicated that the destruction of evidence cannot be ruled out in this case.

The complaint reads, "Lalita Kumari judgment calls upon the Police to register the First Information Report in the cognizable offences as soon as it is received and start investigation. If in investigation, it comes to the light that the matter pertains to some other jurisdiction then the same can be transferred. Hence in the view of the said fact, registration of First Information Report is necessary and investigation should be started immediately." READ | Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress in 2 opinions on Anil Deshmukh resigning as Pawar offers alibi

Here is a copy of the police complaint:

Charges against Anil Deshmukh reach SC

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister has rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Deshmukh's resignation, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. On the other hand, the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CBI for conducting an unbiased probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of Deshmukh. Furthermore, he has sought the quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and protection from any coercive steps that might be initiated against him in retaliation.

