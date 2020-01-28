BJP MLA From MP Opposes CAA, Says "tear Constitution And Throw It" If You're Not With It

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi came out to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that "the country should not be divided in the name of religion." Tripathi, a leader from Madhya Pradesh, also stated that since he was from a village he knew the difficulty in carrying "papers to local offices." He also stated that if you did not "follow" the Constitution you should "tear it and throw it away."

'Tear the Constitution and throw it'

"The country should not be divided in the name of religion. Either you are with or against the Constitution and if you do not follow the Constitution, you should tear it up and throw it away. I come from a village and it is not easy to even make Aadhaar cards. People have to carry papers to the local offices for days," he said.

The MLA who took an absolutely differing stand from his party stated that this was his "personal opinion." Earlier MLA Narayan Tripathi had come to light when he had cross-voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019. The MLA is a former Congress leader and has been a constant support system of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

State governments pass resolution against CAA

On Monday, West Bengal became the fourth opposition-ruled state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in its Assembly, after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan. Following this Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote to European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli over the resolutions moved against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in that legislature, saying it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another and the practice can be misused by vested interests.

