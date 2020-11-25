BJP MLA Lalan Paswan 'shocked' At Lalu's Attitude, Welcomes Probe Into Tape's Authenticity

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, BJP MLA Lalan Paswan described RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's attempt to lure him as an "insult of people's mandate". Earlier in the day, ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi released an audiotape in which Prasad is purportedly heard convincing Paswan to abstain from the Assembly Speaker's election. According to Modi, RJD was trying to poach NDA MLAs from jail to ensure the formation of a Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar. Currently, he is lodged at the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi owing to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Weighing in on the conversation, the Chenari legislator recalled that he was shocked at the audacity of the former Bihar CM to assume that he can switch sides in lieu of money. Paswan claimed that he was promised a Ministerial berth and career progress if he stayed away from the Speaker's election citing COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse. Welcoming Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajeev Ekka's decision to ascertain the veracity of the audiotape, he indicated that other MLAs also might have been approached by the RJD chief in a similar manner. It is pertinent to note that RJD has rubbished this claim.

BJP MLA Lalan Paswan remarked, "I talked to him at 6-6.30 pm yesterday. Everything is clear in the audio. I was approaching the conversation in a normal manner. I thought that Lalu Prasadji is congratulating me as a son of a poor and Dalit has become an MLA just as leaders cutting across party lines including the CM have wished me. He said, 'Congratulations Paswan ji'. I sought his blessings and he responded in the affirmative. But I was shocked by the conversation thereafter. He told me that I should help them during the Speaker's election, that the Speaker should be toppled and we will be able to form the government. He also promised that I will be made a Minister and told me to remain absent citing COVID-19 as an excuse."

Read: BJP MLA Vijay Sinha Elected As Speaker Of Bihar Assembly Amid Ruckus Over Lalu Audiotape

"I told this entire matter to Sushil Kumar Modi. He asked me the number from which I received the call. After he dialled the number, Lalu Prasad himself picked up the call. I was distressed that RJD, despite being in power for 15 years, thinks that the poor and Dalits irrespective of whether they are MLAs or MPs can be lured with money. Even today, he has no respect for the poor and Dalits," he added.

Read: Tejashwi Diverts From Lalu's Audiotape; Levels Counter-charge Over Bihar Speaker Poll Loss

NDA's slender majority

BJP's allegations against Lalu Yadav assume significance as NDA enjoys a slender majority in the Bihar Assembly. The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. In a sign of their clout in NDA, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman was named as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare whereas VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has taken charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

Read: Anyone Can Mimic Lalu's Voice: RJD Rubbishes BJP & Sushil Modi's Audio Tape; Seeks Probe