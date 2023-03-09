BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Quiet On Bribegate, Evades Questions When Confronted

Republic on Thursday confronted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the main accused in the KSDL (Karnataka Soaps and Detergents) contract scam, and was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court.

Facing charges of collecting bribes through his son Prashanth Kumar MV, the Channagiri MLA told Republic, "According to the instructions of the Honorable High Court of Karnataka, I will be appearing before the Lokayukta. I have no reasons to take documents before Lokayukta. There is no need for me to take documents."

When asked where he was after the bribe gate broke out when the Lokayukta caught his son allegedly receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe, the BJP leader kept quiet.

Virupakshappa has been named as accused number one by Lokayukta after his son was caught red-handed receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe last Thursday, purportedly on behalf of his father. In the subsequent raids, the agency recovered Rs 8.23 crore cash, besides land investment details, gold ornaments and silver.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa. While granting conditional bail, the single judge bench of Justice K Natarajan directed the BJP MLA to appear before Lokayutka within 48 hours of obtaining the order copy. The anticipatory bail was granted subject to a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

The court also directed him not to tamper with the witness while on bail. In his petition, the MLA claimed that he had no role in the alleged bribery case and has been implicated in it.

The alleged scam is linked to the supply of chemicals to KSDL, the makers of the iconic brand Mysore Sandal soap, in which a bribe of Rs 81 lakh was allegedly demanded.