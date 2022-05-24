BJP MLA Questions Rajasthan Govt’s Grant For Madrasas; 'Give Religious Education At Home'

Amid raging debate over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Madrasa word should cease to exist" remark, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Monday raised questions on the Rajasthan government's grant for madrasas. The MLA questioned how a government-aided institution could teach only one particular religion. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced state government grants for the madrasas in the state.

Raising the question about the government grants being allowed to the Muslim madrasa, BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that the students of India should get secular and scientific education. Taking to his Twitter handle, Devnani said that the parents should give religious education at home if they feel it necessary. “Why in Assam, why not in Rajasthan? Madrasa closed in Assam - How can a government-aided madrasa teach only one particular religion?” he asked in his tweet.

असम में ही क्यों राजस्थान में क्यों नहीं ?असम में मदरसा बंद - सरकार के अनुदान प्राप्त मदरसा सिर्फ़ 1 धर्म विशेष की शिक्षा कैसे दे सकता है?



भारत के हर विद्यार्थी को धर्मनिरपेक्ष वैज्ञानिक शिक्षा मिलनी चाहिए।



धार्मिक शिक्षा माता-पिता घर पर दें/दिलाएँ,अगर उन्हें ज़रूरी लगती है तो। pic.twitter.com/jR7ItIAkIq — Vasudev Devnani (@VasudevDevnani) May 23, 2022

“Every student of India should get secular and scientific education. Parents should give religious education at home if they feel it necessary,” he added. The BJP leader’s comments came after Assam CM stirred a controversy after he said that the term "madrasa" should be abolished and further emphasised the need for "general education" in all institutions.

Further emphasising on his comments, Devnani took a jibe at the Rajasthan CM and said that Gehlot should put government grants to Madrasas on hold if he believed in India being a ‘secular country’. “Ashok Gehlot always says that India is secular. So, can religious education be given with government grants?” he asked while speaking to ANI.

“Recently assam government put stay on such type of grants. France government also had put stay on this a year before in order to put control on Islamic fundamentalism. If it can be done in Assam, then why not in Rajasthan. It is not right to take religious education on government grants. Like Assam, Rajasthan should also stop,” the BJP MLA further said explaining his statement.

'Madrasa word should cease to exist': CM Himanta

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as long as the word “madrasa” exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. "Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go.”

“Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights," CM Sarma said. Adding further, he said, "All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.” Amid controversy over the statement, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) came out in support of Sarma and claimed that Madrasas make people “isolated and separatists”.

