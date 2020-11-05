BJP MLA Ram Kadam Meets Governor On Arnab's Arrest; Highlights Scathing MVA Report Card

Shocked by the brazen assault and illegal arrest of Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Ram Kadam on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and questioned Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. He also demanded immediate suspension of the 9 cops who assaulted Arnab Goswami, two of whom Arnab named on Wednesday while describing how he was assaulted.

According to the BJP MLA, the arrest was a plot by the state government to settle scores with Arnab as the latter has been repeatedly exposing its failures and condemnable activities like illegal demolition of Kangana's office, assaulting a respected Indian Navy officer, efforts to manipulate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe and more. Moreover, he alleged that the Maharashtra government had pressurized the cops to act in such a high-handed manner.

Ram Kadam Meets Maharashtra Governor

During the conversation, the BJP MP slammed Mumbai Police for the way it behaved with Arnab and his family. He said, 'Such an act will not be accepted on the land of Shivaji Maharaj'. This type of physical assault is an insult to the 'Khaki dress', he added. Ram Kadam informed that before meeting Governor Koshyari, he had also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but did not get any response to them. "Maharashtra state government is completely up to its ears in the thirst for revenge,' he added.

BJP MP Kadam said, "The people of the country will not allow Maharashtra government to use 'politically planned attacks' to strangle nation's democracy."

Speaking about the way in which Mumbai Police fortified Arnab's resident along with 40-50 guards with AK-47 and the encounter cop, BJP MP said, 'The Mumbai Police could have approached towards the matter by abiding the legal rules. They could have issued summon or court orders to Arnab Goswami and he would have obeyed them generously.' There was no need to take India's leading journalist Arnab like a terrorist.

Kadam said, "The whole country stands by Arnab Goswami. Due to this disgusting and condemnable act by the government, those who never watched Republic or liked Arnab are also standing in strong support for him."

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station. The cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone, with dozens of armed personnel at the premises.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court. The police, however, wasn't granted custody of Arnab, with the court observing there was no nexus between the suicide in the abetment to suicide case against Arnab, and Arnab's role. The case in question had been closed in 2019 and then reopened without court's permission. The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab Goswami's plea against his illegal arrest at 3pm on Thursday.

