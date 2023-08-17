BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Jamnagar Mayor Bina Kothari Spar At Event

Employees of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Gujarat did not know what to do after a verbal spat broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rivaba Jadeja and Jamnagar mayor Bina Kothari in the presence of member of Parliament Poonamben Maadam on Thursday morning during a JMC event.

According to Rivaba, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, mayor Beena Kothari made a comment about her in the presence of the member of Parliament, after which things got heated up. Jadeja was apparently heard telling the mayor to "stay in her lane" and "mind her own business".

Onlookers said the mayor had apparently asked Rivaba Jadeja to calm down.

Talking about the incident, Rivaba Jadeja said that she had paid her respects to the soldiers at a programme after taking off her slippers and claimed she heard BJP MP Poonamben Maadam making a comment about that in reference to "doing it for show".

"I had to speak because it was about my self respect, and I just told her I haven't really done anything wrong and I am only paying more respects to the soldiers. Why are you picking on me [sic]," Rivaba Jadeja told the media later.

After the mayor and the MLA were separated following an escalation in their spat, MP Poonamben Maadam was seen calming the MLA down. To which, Rivaba Jadeja is heard saying, "You please stay calm and out of this. This is a fire stoked by you."

Asked about the incident, mayor Bina Kothari said: "Whatever it was, it was an internal matter of our party."